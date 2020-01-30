Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merrill Rose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

New York, NY: Merrill Rose, 64, died January 28, 2020. She was born April 20, 1955 in Beaufort, NC, to the late Betty Lou Merrill Rose and Robert Lloyd Rose. Survivors include her brother, Robert Lloyd Rose, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and stepbrother, Gordon Walker Ellis of Canandagua, NY.

Rose grew up in Ft. Lauderdale and was a 1977 graduate of the School of Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After initial work as a consumer reporter and as assistant editor of the Washington Journalism Review, she joined Porter Novelli, an international public relations firm, in 1982. In her 18 years with the firm, Rose served as a national practice leader, as general manager of the firm's Chicago office, and as director-Europe, based in Brussels, Belgium. She then became the firm's executive vice president.

Rose directed a variety of groundbreaking campaigns at Porter Novelli, including the first national health promotion program targeting older people (for the U.S. Public Health Service), and the first national campaign promoting low-fat diets (for the Kaiser Family Foundation).

In 1995, Inside PR Magazine named Rose a "Public Relations All-Star." In 1999, she was inducted into the North Carolina Media and Journalism Hall of Fame. In 2000, Rose started her own communications consulting practice specializing in advising nonprofit organizations. A treasured client was the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation. She was named the Edward L. Rankin Visiting Professor in public relations at UNC in 2018.

She served on the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media Board of Advisors and the National Accrediting Committee of the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. She was a board member of CARE and of On-Site Opera; and was a member of the Fairfield County chapter of Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin.

Rose divided her time between New York and her beloved North Carolina-Beaufort, Chapel Hill, and Southern Pines. In 1999 she purchased a dramatic yet whimsical apartment in a stately building on Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village, the perfect location for the parties she loved to throw-including "Dog Days in the Leopard Lounge" on Wednesday evenings in August. In a 2013 New York Times profile, the fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, after a visit to a Dog Days party, pronounced her apartment "kooky."

In an oral history archived at the Southern Historical Collection at UNC, she said of her early departure from corporate life and entry into a new life of consulting, traveling, Kappa reunion organizing and academia, "There is a time in life when you say, 'Why do I have to live the same way? When I realize it's actually more comfortable to make the risky choice.'"

