VINOCUR--M. Richard. Life partner of Carol, father of Michael (and Gilda) and Leslie, Pop Pop to Max, Zander, and Luca (and Vizsla Jake). Passed away January 17, 2020, 85 years young after 62 years of marriage. Successful trade magazine publisher and graphic arts conference innovator. The cutest curmudgeon there ever was! He leaves a huge footprint in the printing industry. Services will be held at Gutterman Musicant, 402 Park St., Hackensack, NJ, Tuesday, January 21, 11am. Donations may be made to Ohio State University School of Communications or Lantern newspaper.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 20, 2020