OSOFSKY--Meyer, founder of the popular postwar womenswear brand Aileen, died Wednesday, October 30, at his home in West Palm Beach, FL. Meyer was born on July 23, 1924, in Brooklyn, NY. His parents, Harry and Jenny (Goldstein) Osofsky, were immigrants from Eastern Europe. The second of eight children, Meyer attended Cunningham Junior High School and James Madison High School. At James Madison, Meyer charmed his future wife, Aileen Bryant, in their radio production class. Meyer enjoyed playing basketball in school and worked as a soda jerk. He would fondly recall his mother teasing him: "Meyer, remember when you were a jerk!" After high school, he worked as a welder. During World War II, Meyer was drafted into service in the United States Army Air Corps, where he was a member of the 451st Bombardment Group. A tail gunner on a B-24 bomber, Meyer flew thirty-one missions over enemy territory, parachuting into American- controlled Italy after his plane was brought down by engine failure. When he returned to the United States in 1945, his rank was technical sergeant. All who knew him enjoyed the war stories he would tell at every opportunity-- reminding younger generations that army life had been his higher education, and that serving was the great honor of his life. Upon returning from the war, Mr. Osofsky married Aileen and founded her namesake company, which was traded on the New York Stock Exchange. He retired from the business in 1978. Never losing his eye for fashion, Meyer would often accompany his grandchildren shopping, helping them purchase dresses, ties, or their first suits. Even in his final years, he would grab the arms of loved ones, touch their shirts, and comment on the fabrics. Meyer was a longtime resident of Phoenix, AZ, New York City, and Shelter Island, NY, where the home he constructed with his wife is considered architect Norman Jaffe's signature work. Meyer spent his later years devoted to his wife and family and to philanthropic efforts. In 1991, Aileen and Meyer co-funded an airplane transfer of Russian Jewish refugees to Israel. Aileen Osofsky died in 2010. Meyer is survived by his siblings, Annette, Herman, and Joseph; his children, Larry, Randy, Alan, Wailin, Steve, and Deirdre; his grandchildren, Anna, Zachary, Luling, Judd, Dean, Ryder, Jarema, Alex, Leigh, Ilana, and Juliana; and his great-grandchildren, Lukas, Noah, Josie, Avry, Cass, Isla, and Natalie. Donations may be sent to the Hospice of Palm Beach County or The Chemotherapy Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 2, 2019
