Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM Ansche Chesed, 251 W. 100th Street New York , NY View Map Obituary

VARET--Michael A. March 9, 1942 - May 20, 2019. Passed away at age 77 at home in New York City on May 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Guster and Frances Varet, Michael was a graduate of Yale Law School '65, University of Pennsylvania '62, and Midwood High School '58. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General's Corps from 1966 - 1972, but in service of his personal convictions was a member of The New York Lawyers Committee to End the War and was elected in 1971 to the Executive Committee of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York as an insurgent running on an Anti-War platform. Michael was a dedicated alumnus of Yale Law School, serving as a Lifetime Board Member of the Yale Law School Fund. He was Board Chair of the Yale Law School Fund (2012 - 2014) and Vice Chair of the Yale Law School Fund Board (2010 - 2012). He loved Yale Law School and was deeply engaged in supporting the School, its students, and its clinics. He conceived and underwrote a series of portraits to diversify the School's collection of paintings of notable professors and alumni, including portraits of Charles A. Reich, James Thomas, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Pauli Murray. He also funded the publication of "The History of Yale Law School" (Yale University Press). Michael was an enthusiastic supporter of numerous family philanthropic interests. Additionally, he served on the boards of a number of charitable organizations including as a Founding Director of Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, a Trustee of the Jewish Publication Society of America, and a Trustee of Montefiore Medical Center. For 22 years he served on the Board of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, as Director (1997 - 2019) and as Chairman (2010 - 2019). Michael loved spending time at his farm in Salisbury, Connecticut, mowing with his John Deere tractor, making repairs, and taking long walks. He is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Rosenwald Varet; his adoring children Joseph Rosenwald Varet (Esther Kim Varet), Sarah Rosenwald Varet (Jesse Coleman), and David Rosenwald Varet (Shelby Varet); by his treasured grandchildren, who gave him great joy, Julius Kim Varet, Jude Varet Coleman, and Zelda Kim Varet; and by his devoted sister Ellen Bock (Charles) and her daughter Lauren Schwartz (Adam). Donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Yale Law School Fund (New Haven, CT), the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Inc. (New York, NY), or the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service Inc. (Salisbury, CT). The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Ansche Chesed, 251 W. 100th Street, New York, New York.





Published in The New York Times on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Yale University Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All New York obituaries Albany Times Union Daily Freeman Daily Messenger Daily News Finger Lakes Times Hornell Evening Tribune Ithaca Journal New York Times Newsday NY News York.com Olean Times Herald Oneida Daily Dispatch Poughkeepsie Journal Press & Sun-Bulletin Rochester Democrat And Chronicle Star-Gazette Staten Island Advance Syracuse Post Standard The Daily Gazette Co. The Journal News The Leader The Observer-Dispatch The Record The Salamanca Press The Saratogian Times Herald-Record Times Telegram Upstate New York Wellsville Daily Reporter Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com