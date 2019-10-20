ARMSTRONG--Michael. Michael Francis Armstrong, of Manhattan, died on October 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Michael was much beloved by friends and family, and he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his partner Gretchen Siebel; three daughters: Joanne (Robert Brandwood), Deirdre Armstrong, Margaret (Alex Weiner); eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters: Elizabeth Streeter and Mary Spitzer; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Joan (Brennan) their children Catherine and Michael, and his sister Susan King. Michael was born December 14, 1932, to Joseph and Mary Armstrong of Bronxville, New York. Michael was a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, Michael served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force before embarking on his remarkable legal career. He began his work in public service as Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where he was Chief of the Securities Fraud Unit. He later served as Chief Counsel to the Knapp Commission (investigating corruption in the New York City Police Department), District Attorney in Queens County, Counsel to the New York Urban League and Chair of the New York City Commission to Combat Police Corruption. Michael also had an extensive white collar criminal practice, serving as defense counsel and conducting corporate investigations in many high-profile cases. Michael's memoir, They Wished They Were Honest, was published in 2012. A memorial service will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., NY, NY. On: Tuesday, October 22 at 11:30am. Visitation will be Monday, October 21 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at The Harvard Club at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Michael's memory to the Uveal Melanoma Research and Gift Fund at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, in honor of Richard Carvajal, M.D. Checks can be made out to the "Trustees of Columbia University" and in the memo line "IMO Michael F. Armstrong". They can be sent to: 516 West 168th street, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10032-4103, Attention: Rebecca Solinsky Columbia University Irving Medical Center Office of Development.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019