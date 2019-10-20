ARMSTRONG--Michael F. The Partners, Counsel, associates and staff of McLaughlin & Stern, LLP sadly record the passing of our deeply respected friend and Counsel, Michael F. Armstrong. For the past five-plus years, Mike warmly shared his incredible legal acumen, experience wisdom with us, and served as a wise counselor and respected mentor to all of us in the firm. Mike was also rightfully admired by his many clients, all of whom confidently relied on his counsel for decades. Mike will be sorely missed by those of us who had the good fortune to know him, work with him and call him a friend, and his career and accomplishments, both in public service and private practice, were legendary. We send condolences to his partner, Gretchen Siebel, his three daughters Margaret (Alex Weiner), Deirdre Armstrong and Joanne (Robert Brandwood), his sisters (Elizabeth Streeter and Mary Spitzer), his eleven grandchildren, three great-grand- children, and many nieces and nephews, and his legion of friends.



