MICHAEL ARMSTRONG

  • "Mike was a great man and a wonderful mentor to me and many..."
    - Sharon McCarthy
  • "Mike was a wonderful man, a gentleman with great wisdom. I..."
    - Robert Khuzami
  • "I was privileged to work with Mike as Associate Counsel to..."
    - Paul Ford
  • "Michael was one of a kind. Exceedingly generous,..."
    - Peter Carter
  • "Michael Armstrong - RIP Sincerely, Larry Schwartz"
    - Larry Schwartz
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Obituary
ARMSTRONG--Michael. Assistant U.S. Attorneys under Robert Morgenthau mourn Mike Armstrong's passing, thankful to have worked with this remarkable man. His was always a vigorous, imposing presence, well tempered by natural warmth, generous good humor, an unwavering sense of justice, and a positive predisposition on practically everything. A consummate attorney, he became a name partner and leader of a major law firm. He also regularly accepted appointments to important governmental posts, such as Chief Counsel for the Knapp Commission and District Attorney for Queens County. Always, he was the Mike we loved and admired.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 23, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Yale University
