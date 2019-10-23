ARMSTRONG--Michael. Assistant U.S. Attorneys under Robert Morgenthau mourn Mike Armstrong's passing, thankful to have worked with this remarkable man. His was always a vigorous, imposing presence, well tempered by natural warmth, generous good humor, an unwavering sense of justice, and a positive predisposition on practically everything. A consummate attorney, he became a name partner and leader of a major law firm. He also regularly accepted appointments to important governmental posts, such as Chief Counsel for the Knapp Commission and District Attorney for Queens County. Always, he was the Mike we loved and admired.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 23, 2019