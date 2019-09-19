BANK--Michael. A partner at White Plains law firm Bank, Sheer, Seymour and Hashmall and former Assistant District Attorney in Queens County, passed away September 17th at the age of 73. He died peacefully in the presence of his family after losing a short but heroic battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A lifelong tennis player, Michael also served as President and CEO of Jonbil, Inc., a US denim manufacturing company built by his father, the late William J. Bank. A graduate of New Rochelle High School, Michael attended Cornell University and received a law degree from NYU School of Law. He was a devoted friend, father, grandfather and husband and is survived by his wife, Karen, two daughters, Tracey Bank and Belinda Bank, son-in-law Eric Aber and his twin grandsons, Mason and Jackson. Funeral services will be held on September 20th at 10:30am at "The Riverside" 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to at lls.org.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 19, 2019