1992 - 2019
Michael Bernard Aaronson was born on January 24th, 1992 and passed away on November 13th, 2019 at the age of twenty-seven. He was a graduate of Villanova University and was about to complete his last year at Fordham Law school. He interned at the law firm of Norton Rose Fullbright this past summer and was offered a full-time position upon his graduation. Michael is survived by his mother, Dorothy, his father Theodore, his brother Robert Aaronson, his stepfather Alan LaFiura, and his dogs; Scout and Winston. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Michael was a loving son, brother and a friend to many. He loved life, the study of philosophy, was an avid reader and an incredibly talented academic.
Private memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7th at the John Krtil Funeral Home from 11AM-1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Michael's memory be made to Fordham Law School. Contributions to the Michael Aaronson Fund can be made online at law.fordham.edu/giving or by calling 212-636-7637 and should be made in memory of Michael Aaronson. Additionally, checks may be mailed to: Development Office, Fordham Law School, 150 West 62nd Street, New York, NY 10023.
Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019