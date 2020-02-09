BIBER--Dr. Michael. With profound sadness, the family of Dr. Michael Biber announces his death on January 27 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He was 78 years old and a physician specializing in neurology and sleep medicine with practices in Brookline and Newton, MA. A graduate of Oberlin College and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, he went on to be a pioneering sleep physician and researcher. He co-founded and served as co-director at the Beth Israel Sleep Center in Boston and later co-founded and served as co-president and medical director of NeuroCare, Inc. Son of the late Hilda and Irving Biber, he grew up in South Orange, NJ. Mike is survived by his two daughters, Sarah Biber (Kyle Ormsby) of Portland, OR and Julia Biber of Brooklyn, NY, his precious grandson, Irving Wolf Biber Ormsby, two sisters, June Freeman (Edmond), Barbara Brous (Philip), and the late Carol Biber. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



