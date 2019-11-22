BORSUK--Michael. Michael (Mike) Borsuk, 85, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home in Hewlett, NY. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Robbie Slutsky Borsuk, his stepchildren: Jamie and Peter Okin, Neil and Leslie Hess and Peter Hess and Beth Stine. Grandchildren; Emily, Ben, Sage, Jake, Chloe and Griffin. Great- granddaughter; Sadie. Mr. Borsuk was the former owner and head pro of Commack Hills Golf & Country Club. Mr. Borsuk was member of Seawane C.C., PGA National and was a lifetime member of the PGA of America.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019