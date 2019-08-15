Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM American Yacht Club 499 Stuyvesant Avenue Rye , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

BRUNO--Michael S. Michael S. Bruno, Jr., 64, of Armonk, NY and Naples, FL, passed away on August 13, 2019 at his home in Armonk, NY. He's survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Meg Price Bruno, son Michael Bruno of Redwood City, CA, daughter Price Bruno of Boston, MA, and his son Russell Bruno, daughter-in-law Spencer Bruno, and grandson Parker, of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by his sisters Lauretta Bruno of New York, NY, and Pamela Williams of Englewood, NJ. He was the son of the late Dr. Michael S. Bruno and Ida M. Bruno of Tenafly, NJ. Mike grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey where he attended the Dwight-Englewood School for Boys. He received his bachelor's degree from Allegheny College in 1977, and earned a master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 1981. Of the many threads that made up the fabric of Mike's life, these were most visible to those who knew and loved him: his unwavering loyalty and devotion to his family and friends, his fascination with business, and his passion for competitive sailing and vintage cars. After beginning his career at Solomon Brothers, Mike was recruited to join Stonebridge Partners, a private equity firm. Just two years later, in 1989, Mike was elevated to managing partner of Stonebridge, where he successfully led the firm's investment activities focused principally on investing in family-owned businesses. To his business colleagues, Mike was a dear partner, friend, teacher, and mentor. Mike's success came, in part, from his uncanny ability to find common ground with anyone he met -- an endearing trait that led to countless lifelong friendships. Mike had a love for sailing and was a member of the New York Yacht Club, and was honored to have served as Commodore of American Yacht Club, in Rye, NY. During the past 40 years, Mike could often be found sailboat racing in Newport, Long Island Sound, and at other venues along the East Coast. He served on the Board of Directors of the Windward School and was instrumental in the development of the Robie Pierce Regatta, Freedom Waters Foundation, and the Spedaro Family Memorial Rally. Mike's passion, love of life, and caring nature will never be forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 16 at 2pm at American Yacht Club, 499 Stuyvesant Ave., Rye, NY 10580. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Pediatric Cancer Research in his name.



