1/
MICHAEL BUTTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTTS--Michael Ray. Michael was born June 3, 1952, and died suddenly on March 29, 2020. Mike grew up in New Jersey, but spent the last 38 years in Portland, Oregon. At age three he taught himself to read using "Motor Trend" as his primer. Some years later, Mike began disassembling his mother's appliances to see how they worked, but it was when he started tinkering with the family television that his father, an engineer, took Mike in hand and taught him how to build radios and stereo equipment. Eventually Mike went to MIT where he earned a BS in electrical engineering and an MS in electrical engineering and computer science. Michael spent his entire career in computer innovation and architecture. Over the years he was issued 36 US patents, and was recognized internationally as a teacher and a speaker. Mike was a beloved husband and a great father. He loved music, books and film. He was brilliant, kind, funny and uncommonly generous with his enthusiasms. We profoundly miss him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved