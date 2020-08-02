MICHAEL BUTTS

BUTTS--Michael Ray. Michael was born June 3, 1952, and died suddenly on March 29, 2020. Mike grew up in New Jersey, but spent the last 38 years in Portland, Oregon. At age three he taught himself to read using "Motor Trend" as his primer. Some years later, Mike began disassembling his mother's appliances to see how they worked, but it was when he started tinkering with the family television that his father, an engineer, took Mike in hand and taught him how to build radios and stereo equipment. Eventually Mike went to MIT where he earned a BS in electrical engineering and an MS in electrical engineering and computer science. Michael spent his entire career in computer innovation and architecture. Over the years he was issued 36 US patents, and was recognized internationally as a teacher and a speaker. Mike was a beloved husband and a great father. He loved music, books and film. He was brilliant, kind, funny and uncommonly generous with his enthusiasms. We profoundly miss him.





