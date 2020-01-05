CAPRIANO--Michael P. July 9, 1928 - December 28, 2019. Michael P. Capriano of the Bronx and Fort Meyers, FL passed peacefully in his sleep. He was predeceased in 2009 by his wife Jeannette Elis Harmady and is survived by his children Jan Marie and Michael John, and by his granddaughter, Lindsay. He was a 1951 graduate of Iona College and attained a JD from Fordham University in 1957. He was admitted to the New York Bar (1958); U.S. District Court (South And East District) in 1960; the U.S. Court of Military Appeals in 1965 and to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1968. He was a trial attorney in New York from the date of his admission to the bar until his retirement from the practice of law in 2015. He served in the USMC (1952-1974), attaining the rank of Major in the USMC Reserve. As head boxing coach for the successful Camp Lejeune Marine Corps boxing team (1952-55) he was the recipient in 1954 of the Wilton Garrison Outstanding Coach award Carolinas Association, and of a Certificate of Recognition from President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He continued as a professional boxing manager and trainer while engaged in the practice of law. In addition to boxing, he was an avid golfer and opera fan. He will be greatly missed by his family, his professional colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice of Lee County, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Ft. Meyers, FL 33908.



