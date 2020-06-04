MICHAEL CARPENTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARPENTER--Michael George. Much beloved husband, brother, son, and uncle, passed away on May 30, 2020, at home in Bronxville, surrounded by family. He was 66 years old. Michael was born and raised in Jackson Heights, a block away from the home where his mother Virginia grew up. In high school he was captain of his bowling team and spent many hours at Northern Lanes, where he made lifelong friends. Michael paid for his education at Queens College by driving a cab, an often terrifying experience for his passengers. After graduating in 1979, he entered finance and made his way to commodities trading specializing in copper. A true son of Queens, he was a loyal Mets and Jets fan. But Michael will always be known for his eclectic love of music, traveling the country to see his favorite bands, never missing a show on the tour. He was a regular at the shows of Sonny Rollins, Bob Dylan, and David Johansen. That love began when he roamed the country following the Grateful Dead. His massive collection of albums, CD's, posters and concert ticket stubs are a testimony to his passion for music. He was also quite a foodie, with his culinary tastes as diverse as his musical ones, from Michelin starred tasting menus to his love of White Castle, egg creams, Russ and Daughters, Katz's, and foods from his Armenian heritage. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister, Karen; his mother, Virginia, and two nephews, Peter and Alex. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. The words he lived by were those of the great Warren Zevon, "Enjoy every sandwich."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved