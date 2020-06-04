CARPENTER--Michael George. Much beloved husband, brother, son, and uncle, passed away on May 30, 2020, at home in Bronxville, surrounded by family. He was 66 years old. Michael was born and raised in Jackson Heights, a block away from the home where his mother Virginia grew up. In high school he was captain of his bowling team and spent many hours at Northern Lanes, where he made lifelong friends. Michael paid for his education at Queens College by driving a cab, an often terrifying experience for his passengers. After graduating in 1979, he entered finance and made his way to commodities trading specializing in copper. A true son of Queens, he was a loyal Mets and Jets fan. But Michael will always be known for his eclectic love of music, traveling the country to see his favorite bands, never missing a show on the tour. He was a regular at the shows of Sonny Rollins, Bob Dylan, and David Johansen. That love began when he roamed the country following the Grateful Dead. His massive collection of albums, CD's, posters and concert ticket stubs are a testimony to his passion for music. He was also quite a foodie, with his culinary tastes as diverse as his musical ones, from Michelin starred tasting menus to his love of White Castle, egg creams, Russ and Daughters, Katz's, and foods from his Armenian heritage. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister, Karen; his mother, Virginia, and two nephews, Peter and Alex. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. The words he lived by were those of the great Warren Zevon, "Enjoy every sandwich."





