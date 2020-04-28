Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Cogswell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1953 - 2020

Michael Cogswell, founding Executive Director of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, a cultural center of Queens College, CUNY, passed away on April 20th due to complications from bladder cancer. He had retired from the Museum in 2018, after 28 years of service, because of poor health.

During Cogswell's tenure at the museum, what was originally a stack of 72 shipping cartons filled with Louis Armstrong's vast personal collection of home-recorded tapes, scrapbooks, photographs, manuscripts, and memorabilia was transformed into a monumental research archives.

Cogswell also headed the project to open Louis and Lucille Armstrong's home, gorgeously furnished but unoccupied for twenty years, as a historic house museum. The house, a National Historic Landmark and a New York City landmark, opened to the public in October 2003.

One of Cogswell's final projects was the creation of a $23 million Education Center across the street from the museum. He raised most of the funding and worked closely with Caples Jefferson Architects on the design. The project is currently under construction and is expected to open in 2020.

Cogswell was born on September 30, 1953, in Buffalo, NY, to Charles Lamburn Cogswell and Margaret Hoyt Cogswell. He was raised chiefly in rural areas of Fairfax County, VA. He played the alto saxophone in school band and, when in high school, joined a rock band.

After three semesters at the University of Virginia, in 1973 Cogswell dropped out to play music. He spent the next eighteen years performing jazz, swing, R&B, and rock with bands in Boston, Washington D.C., Charlottesville, VA, and Dallas.

He eventually returned to college. He held a BA in Music from the University of Virginia, a Master of Music in Musicology from the University of North Texas, and a Master of Library Science from Queens College. He also administered the monumental sound recordings collection of the University of North Texas Music Library, one of the finest academic music libraries in the world.

Cogswell's main academic interest was free jazz and he composed a master's thesis on the music of free jazz pioneer Ornette Coleman. But when he learned that Queens College was searching for an archivist to process Louis Armstrong's personal collection, he immediately immersed himself in every recording by Armstrong and every book about Armstrong that he could find, and was overwhelmed by the profundity of Armstrong's life and art. The next three decades of his career were devoted solely to the Armstrong museum.

He is survived by two brothers, Dr. Frank B. Cogswell of Folsom, LA and Col. Charles H. Cogswell of Wimberly, TX. He is also survived by his wife, Dale Van Dyke, whom he met at the University of Virginia in 1973 and whom he always considered 'the great love of my life."

A funeral service is planned for a later date due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louis Armstrong House Museum (www.louisarmstronghouse.org) or to a .

