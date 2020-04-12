CUMMINS--Michael J., age 77. A kid from Flushing who escaped to The Village to become a real New Yorker. Legendary bartender at the Ginger Man, The White Horse Tavern and Hoppers. Builder and co-owner of 162 Spring Street and the Brass Moon Cafe. Carpenter. Yankee fan. Surrogate grandpa, dad, brother and son. Actual doting husband of Judith Soderquist. Son of Helen and Hugh, brother of Laurence C., Patricia Hayes, Mary Ellen Lester. Uncle to dozens. A tough guy, a rogue prince, a raconteur, a pussycat and a most generous host. A pile of books next to his chair, he wore tall red socks and never ate anything green. Cancer, stroke and heart attack survivor, he couldn't beat Covid. "If you wanna dance, you gotta pay the piper." The voice and epigrams echo in our heads. Michael, we miss you.



