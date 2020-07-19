1/1
MICHAEL CURSIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURSIO--Michael. Of Yonkers, NY, passed away peacefully on July 11th at the age of 93. An alumnus of Penn State University, Mike served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. In the 1970s, Mike secured a position with concert promoter Ron Delsener which later became SFX and eventually, Live Nation. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Tina and brothers-in-law, Bobby and Bill, plus eight nieces and nephews and ten grandnieces and nephews. Mike was a devoted employee taking a bus and subway into Manhattan from Yonkers until he retired at the unparalleled age of 91! He will be sorely missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved