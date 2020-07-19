MICHAEL CURSIO

CURSIO--Michael. Of Yonkers, NY, passed away peacefully on July 11th at the age of 93. An alumnus of Penn State University, Mike served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. In the 1970s, Mike secured a position with concert promoter Ron Delsener which later became SFX and eventually, Live Nation. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Tina and brothers-in-law, Bobby and Bill, plus eight nieces and nephews and ten grandnieces and nephews. Mike was a devoted employee taking a bus and subway into Manhattan from Yonkers until he retired at the unparalleled age of 91! He will be sorely missed.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.