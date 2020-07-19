MICHAEL CURSIO

CURSIO--Michael. Of Yonkers, NY, passed away peacefully on July 11th at the age of 93. An alumnus of Penn State University, Mike served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. In the 1970s, Mike secured a position with concert promoter Ron Delsener which later became SFX and eventually, Live Nation. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Tina and brothers-in-law, Bobby and Bill, plus eight nieces and nephews and ten grandnieces and nephews. Mike was a devoted employee taking a bus and subway into Manhattan from Yonkers until he retired at the unparalleled age of 91! He will be sorely missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store