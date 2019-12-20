Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Day Sargent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1953 - 2019

Michael Day Sargent, was laid to rest December 16, 2019 at his family plot in Greenwich, CT. Michael, son of the late George K. Sargent Jr and Betty Martin Sargent is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jennifer, sons Michael and Porter, siblings Betsy Hill and William Sargent, and his three nieces.



In 1976 Michael, Avon Old Farms School class of '72, married Jennifer Hoagland while starting his career in insurance with Johnson & Higgins, in NYC. In 1986 Michael and his family moved to Falmouth, ME where he joined Sedgwick James as a Senior Vice President and Director of the Northeast commercial practice. In 1995 he joined Alexander & Alexander as the Director of Northeast Healthcare. Then in 1997, Michael and Jennifer left Maine to run Sea Street Market in Hyannis, MA, until selling it in 2004. Eventually career opportunities would take Michael and Jennifer to Boston's Northshore from 2008-'11 and then to the Seattle area till retiring in 2019 to a farmhouse in Killingworth, CT.



Above all Michael loved spending time with family and friends experiencing the outdoors, whether that was island hopping on a boat, fly fishing a river or bird hunting with the family lab. Michael will be remembered for his heartfelt nature, playful humor and steadfast loyalty. In lieu of flowers Michael's family asks a contribution in his memory be made to either of the organizations listed below, both of which meant so much to him.



https://fundraise.greenberetfoundat

ion.org/give/263486/#!/donation/che

ckout?



https://www.avonoldfarms.com/giveno

w/campaign-for-avon Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close