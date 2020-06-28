MICHAEL DELANEY

DELANEY--Michael C., longtime resident of Greenwich, CT and Jupiter, FL passed away on June 16, 2020. He lived a full and complete 79 years. The beloved husband and father was born in Polson, MT, on the shores of Flathead Lake. The son of Thomas Ronald and Julia Delaney, he spent the formative years of his childhood with his five siblings and parents in Tokyo, Japan. His father's position in the U.S. State Department took the family all over the world. He graduated from high school in Washington, DC and received a B.S. from Fairfield University in 1963. He was a former General Partner at Goldman Sachs where he was partner-in- charge of the Fixed Income Division in Tokyo and co- branch manager of Goldman Sachs (Japan) Corp. (Toyko office). He also served as partner in charge of Municipal Underwriting, Trading and Sales for the Municipal Bond Department. He was a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board in Washington and a member of the Board of Governors of the Municipal Bond Club of New York. He served as Chairman of the Syndicate and Trading Committee of the Public Securities Association. Mike spent 39 months in the US Army, which included 10 months service in Vietnam. He was an intelligence specialist with airborne, ranger, and special forces training and a graduate of Officers Candidate School. He was discharged from the US Army in 1968 as a First Lieutenant. He was awarded The Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight and the Bronze Star medal for heroism in ground combat. Prior to military service Mike lived briefly in Afghanistan and lived and worked in West Africa. In 1998 Mike joined the board of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation, a non-profit that promotes understanding and cooperation among nations and peoples of Asia and the United States. In 2001 he was named president of the Foundation. In addition to the Mansfield Foundation he engaged in a variety of other philanthropic activities. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, reading and spending time with his family and friends. He had many friendships and close relationships across the world, from Montana to New York to Tokyo. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and for always being willing to help others. For all his achievements and success, he saw his greatest accomplishments as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Charlotte G. Delaney and their daughter, Tara Gilbride, her husband Jason and their son Michael and daughter Logan, his sister Susan Cline, brother Jerry Delaney and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Sheila, Sharon and Marianne. A public memorial is not scheduled at this time, please feel free to share thoughts and memories with family and friends via: www.LeoPGallagher Greenwich.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Save the Children, Julia Coye Delaney Endowment.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.