MICHAEL DROSNIN

DROSNIN--Michael, 74, of New York City passed away on June 9, 2020. Michael was born in 1946 in Brooklyn. He was an investigative reporter and international bestselling author. As a student at Columbia University in the 1960s, he became editor of the Spectator, the student newspaper. He held staff positions at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal before becoming a freelance writer and went on to publish Citizen Hughes, The Bible Code, Bible Code II and Bible Code III. He was fiercely intelligent, opinionated and determined, dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice, fun-loving and generous with friends and family. He is survived by his sister Barbara Drosnin, nieces Wende Brown (Kevin) and Julie Gozan (Tom Keck), and three great-nieces. He was predeceased by his mother Evelyn Drosnin and father Edward Drosnin. Michael preferred that no memorial be held. He will be missed, and remembered with love. Donations may be made to Amnesty International, Committee to Protect Journalists or Reporters without Borders.


