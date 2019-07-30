FABRIKANT--Michael J, died at his home, with his wife, Carol Dallos at his side. Predeceased by first wife, Elizabeth MacDonald. Survived by daughter, Jane Amsden and son Peter Fabrikant and granddaughter Eleanor Amsden, step-daughter Lisa Dallos, step-sons Andrew Dallos (Laurie) and Jeffrey Dallos, grandchildren, Annalese, Jared, Adrienne, Ashley and Emily Dallos. Memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to Central Park Conservancy or to Martha's Vineyard Hospital.
Published in The New York Times on July 30, 2019