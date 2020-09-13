MICHAEL FARRELL

FARRELL--Michael J. It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Joseph Farrell announces his passing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Michael is predeceased by one child (Theresa) and is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara (Bobbie) Kass, as well as four children (Michael, Sean, Denis, and Catherine), two stepchildren (Darren and Jennifer), 10 grandchildren (Kevin, Maureen, Miles, Jarred, Angelina, Jillian, James, Ryan, Briana, and Jack), and three great-grandchildren (Vincent, Thierry, and Lynda). Michael was born and raised in the Bronx. He was a graduate of John Jay College. Michael and Bobbie were married in 1980 and settled in Brooklyn, NY, where they resided until 2016. Michael was a retired Inspector from the NYPD, served as the Director of Criminal Justice for the Vera Institute of Justice, and lectured on criminal justice and community policing for Long Island University and in cities all over the world. He had a passion for the NYPD and was proud to have made a career within the organization. Outside of policing and teaching, Michael loved photography and traveling the world with Bobbie.





