1/
MICHAEL FELLNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELLNER--Dr. Michael Josef, wonderful father of Jonathan Fellner and Melinda Fellner Bramwit, (Mark Bramwit) widow of Dr. Fredda Ginsberg Fellner, awesome grandfather to Nate and Nick Fellner and Harry, Miles and Simon Bramwit. The difficulty in summing up such a robust man is immense because Michael Fellner was much more than a great father, friend and world renowned doctor and author of numerous books and articles. He beat the heck out of stage four pancreatic cancer for more than five years and fulfilled his lifelong dream of doing standup comedy in the midst of chemo treatment. Even after being diagnosed and told he had three months to live he kept practicing medicine, took classes, painted and wrote music. He also decided he had enough once Alex Trebek died and then went peacefully. His devotion to his dogs, fondly named after his grandparents, Gussie and Mendy, extended to a penchant to letting them sleep on him or near him. With a legendary sense of humor and a heart second to none, Michael Fellner will be sorely missed and never forgotten. His spirit lives on in the many family, friends and patients he touched.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved