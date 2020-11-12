FELLNER--Dr. Michael Josef, wonderful father of Jonathan Fellner and Melinda Fellner Bramwit, (Mark Bramwit) widow of Dr. Fredda Ginsberg Fellner, awesome grandfather to Nate and Nick Fellner and Harry, Miles and Simon Bramwit. The difficulty in summing up such a robust man is immense because Michael Fellner was much more than a great father, friend and world renowned doctor and author of numerous books and articles. He beat the heck out of stage four pancreatic cancer for more than five years and fulfilled his lifelong dream of doing standup comedy in the midst of chemo treatment. Even after being diagnosed and told he had three months to live he kept practicing medicine, took classes, painted and wrote music. He also decided he had enough once Alex Trebek died and then went peacefully. His devotion to his dogs, fondly named after his grandparents, Gussie and Mendy, extended to a penchant to letting them sleep on him or near him. With a legendary sense of humor and a heart second to none, Michael Fellner will be sorely missed and never forgotten. His spirit lives on in the many family, friends and patients he touched.





