FRIEDMAN--Michael S. lawyer, editor, teacher, publisher and poet, father to Henry and Joseph and husband of 20 years to Dianne Perry, died peacefully May 5, 2020 in Denver, CO, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 59. Michael was born and raised in New York City, attended the Collegiate School, where he excelled in Latin, earned a BA in English from Columbia University '82, MA in English Literature from Yale University '83, Duke University School of Law, JD '86. Michael practiced law in New York City at Winthrop, Stimson et al., then Weil, Gotshal & Manges. He then moved to Denver, CO in 1995 where he was made partner at Haligman Lottner et al., PC (now part of Fox Rothschild LLP). Michael was a prolific writer and editor. He co-founded the influential literary journal Shiny, which featured the New York School of Poets. Shiny is archived as a part of the manuscript collection at The Fales Library and Special Collections at NYU. He authored several books of poetry and fiction. In 2015, a trio of his novels Martian Dawn and Other Novels was published to great critical praise. Michael was wickedly smart, had a witty sense of humor and was deeply loved and admired by his wife, two sons, and a wide circle of friends and family. He is also survived by his parents, Sally Long and Lester Friedman, and sister, Deborah Klein. His life was well lived and he will be missed so very much.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store