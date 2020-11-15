GALLOGLY--Michael Romasco, 39, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly in Hong Kong on October 27th. He is survived by his parents, Frances M. Romasco and Paul V. Gallogly of Providence, RI; his siblings and their spouses: Jessie Gallogly and Paul Bennett, Patrick Gallogly and Alana Schlemm, Brendan Gallogly, Terrance Gallogly and Erin Callahan, Liam Gallogly and Briana Browning, Elinora Gallogly and Jacqueline Selbitschka, and Martin Gallogly and Darlene Tat; his nieces and nephews, Desmond, Sage, and Dominic Bennett, Weston Gallogly and Parker Gallogly, and numerous loving and supportive uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Michael was a free spirit and an irrepressible fighter who held his convictions and truths deeply and was passionate about politics and issues of social justice. Born in Providence, he excelled at his passions from a young age. Michael played trumpet in the school band and developed a lifelong love of baseball after playing in the senior league. He went on to coach in Fox Point Little League, helping to guide his little brother's team to a championship in 2005. Over the years, he was an avid collector of baseball cards, comic books and most recently WWII watches. From Providence to London, New York to Los Angeles and finally Hong Kong, Mike travelled the world, building businesses and forming global connections. Mike's accomplished career in the fashion industry began as a retail associate and intern. Through hard work and business acumen, he advanced to positions that included operations and production manager at various apparel companies, including A New York Thing, Amour Lux US, Les Chiffoniers and as CFO of Sunset Leather Group. In 2015, he became a partner at Seazon Pacific, a luxury clothing manufacturer in Hong Kong. Most recently, his love and talent for fashion and skateboarding lead him to become a partner in Victoria Hong Kong, a skateboard clothing company. Mike was an accomplished skateboarder who was most content when his day was spent skating his favorite spots with his crew. He had an enormous capacity for love and kindness and was considered a mentor by many in both the business and skateboarding communities. As a teenager, his efforts to convince Providence to build a skatepark was the subject of a Bob Kerr article ("Some can surf on this beach, and some can't") in the Providence Journal. Mike led a rich life and leaves a complex legacy. His friends and family knew him to be an incredibly unique and gifted individual, making his passing all the more difficult and the depth of sorrow all the more profound. He will be missed by all those who were fortunate to have known him. He will be loved forever. For those interested in making a donation in Mike's memory, the family asks you to consider the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Rhode Island or the ACLU.





