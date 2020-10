Or Copy this URL to Share

GELB--Michael, passed away on October 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Louise. Incomparable brother of Bernard. Dear uncle of Beth and David. Trusted professional and friend to his dental patients for over 50 years.





