GOLDSTEIN--Michael L. The Board and staff of the Herman Goldman Foundation mourn the loss of their friend and colleague, Michael L. Goldstein. During his 43 years of devoted service to the Foundation, Michael served several terms as the Foundation's President and occupied that position at the time of his death. An enthusiastic and loyal supporter of many of New York's most venerable cultural organizations, "Mike" was a colorful character whose presence was always felt and whose generosity of spirit was widely admired. We, individually and collectively, convey our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Marian, and to the entire Goldstein family.



