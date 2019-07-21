GOTTSTEIN--Michael. It is with great sadness that the partners and staff of Berdon LLP mourn the unexpected passing of our partner, colleague, and friend Michael Gottstein. In his time with the firm, Michael has been both a respected professional, well-regarded for his insights, and a quick wit. His loss is keenly felt. Our loving thoughts and fondest wishes go out to Michael's family, his father Mr. Dennis Gottstein and his step- mother Patricia Gottstein along with his four siblings, Cathy, Lauren, Sean and Christopher and to all those who've known and loved him.



