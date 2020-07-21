MICHAEL HECKLER

HECKLER--Michael Arnold. March 1, 1940 - July 17, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY and passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by his wife and children. Mike lived a wonderful life and was beloved and admired by his family and friends. He was a successful stockbroker for 40+ years at Josephthal, Lyon & Ross, Inc., et al. He genuinely enjoyed his profession, but his passion was his family, the New York Mets, and New York Giants. Mike is survived by his wife Ellen of 39 years; children: Robert (Susan) Heckler, Stephanie Gomez, Alexander (Tiffany) Heckler; stepchildren: Jodi Goldman, Cindy Patin; siblings: Myron (Wilma) Heckler, Fran (Gary) Pomeroy; grandchildren: Samantha, Andrew, Jacob, Gabrielle and Juliette.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 21, 2020.