MICHAEL HECKLER
HECKLER--Michael Arnold. March 1, 1940 - July 17, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY and passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by his wife and children. Mike lived a wonderful life and was beloved and admired by his family and friends. He was a successful stockbroker for 40+ years at Josephthal, Lyon & Ross, Inc., et al. He genuinely enjoyed his profession, but his passion was his family, the New York Mets, and New York Giants. Mike is survived by his wife Ellen of 39 years; children: Robert (Susan) Heckler, Stephanie Gomez, Alexander (Tiffany) Heckler; stepchildren: Jodi Goldman, Cindy Patin; siblings: Myron (Wilma) Heckler, Fran (Gary) Pomeroy; grandchildren: Samantha, Andrew, Jacob, Gabrielle and Juliette.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 22, 2020
My relationship with Mike Heckler started many years ago when Mike was my stock broker.
As years passed by, my admiration for him grew immensely.
Mike was a man with integrity, a highly respectable person,
very knowledgeable but at the same time very humble.
He had an excellent reputation by everybody who dealt with him.
Mike will be missed by everyone who knew him.


Morton Spira
Friend
July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Ellen, Robert and family:

Although I have thought of Michael (fondly, of course) many times over the decades we have been out of touch, I have never picked up the phone to reach out. Last night of all times..for reasons I cannot even comprehend..I decided to Google him in an effort to find his current location and phone number so that I could give my old friend a ring. That's when I learned that he had passed last week and that his funeral service would be the very next morning. Wow!

Michael made a major impact on my life back during a critical time in my 20s when I was a newbie analyst on Wall Street. When many veterans at that firm were rolling their eyes at the concept of taking stock advice from a kid with no prior experience or even an MBA, Michael was always supportive and caring in the most sincere way possible. He believed in me when others did not. He was more than a wonderful colleague during that period. He was almost like a big brother. I'll never forget that about him.

I'm glad Dana and I have had the chance to get to meet you, Ellen, a couple of times in the years subsequent. You two were a great couple and Mike was lucky to have someone like you to get him to the finish line. May you and your family find the strength and faith to get through this difficult period.

God bless you, Mike. You were a truly great guy. And I appreciated more than you know. RIP

Gary Stein
Gary Stein
Coworker
