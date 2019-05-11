Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL HILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HILL--Michael Lawrence, 72, a noted computer program designer who held many patents, most famously a complete operating system for interior designers, died peacefully Thursday, May 9, following a 4-year battle against cancer. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 23, 1947, to Lawrence and Jean Hill, Michael attended a year of high school in Taiwan (where his entrepreneur father was working at the time), and attended the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Besides being a longtime resident of New York City, Michael also shared residences in Chester, NY, and Paris, France, with his beloved life- partner of 40 years, interior designer Ronald Bricke (in celebration of their commitment to one another, they married May 8, 2006). Besides his professional activity, Michael possessed an insatiable curiosity, particularly concerning the sciences, and was a passionate collector of Greek and Roman sculpture. He especially enjoyed entertaining his vast network of friends and clients with his highly accomplished culinary talent. And he loved zooming around the countryside on his Ducati. A gathering of friends is planned for the future, at a date to be decided. The professional and personal support given Michael by Drs. Joseph T. Ruggiero and John Ng of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and Yuman CK Fong of City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California, is deeply appreciated. Contributions in Michael's name may be made to the Dr. Joseph T. Ruggiero Cancer Research Fund at Weill Cornell Medical College, 1305 York Avenue 12th floor, New York, New York 10021.



Published in The New York Times on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close