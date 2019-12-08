MICHAEL HOWARD

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Chapel
199 Bleecker Street, Crestwood Funeral Home
New York, NY
HOWARD--Michael. Beloved father and grandfather, theater artist, author, and revered teacher, passed away at home on November 29th at the end of an extraordinary life in the theater, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by sons Christopher (Leslie Weber) and Matthew (Stephanie Checkle), grandchildren Lucas and Clea, and countless grateful and adoring students and colleagues. Information regarding a celebration of his life will be posted on Caring Bridge at caringbridge.org/visit/ michaelhoward.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019
