JAFFEE--Michael, of Patterson, New York, died at home on June 15, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 21, 1938, he was 81 years old. His death occurred while he was working on the land around his house. Michael Jaffee was a founder and director of The Waverly Consort, an ensemble dedicated to the performance of early musical styles. The group was formed in New York City in 1961, just after Jaffee received his Master's degree in musicology from New York University. He also served as founder and first president of Chamber Music America. In addition, he played a significant leadership role in the formation of Early Music America, the national service organization dedicated to promoting early music. Michael Jaffee was the son of Eva Jaffee Jessor and Leo Jaffee who resided in New York City. He is survived by his wife and colleague Kay; his sister Claire Jaffee Speciner of Pennswood Village in Pennsylvania; his niece Anne Speciner Gould of Valley Stream, New York, and her family; and his nephew David Speciner of Manhattan, and his wife. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on June 18, 2019