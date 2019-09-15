JOHNSON--Michael T., of Sagaponack NY, 72, passed away on September 8, 2019. He attended the Greenvale School, Greenvale, NY, and graduated from St. Paul's School, Concord, NH and Syracuse University. Following graduation in 1968, Michael served with the U.S. Navy at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He then pursued a banking career with JP Morgan in New York City prior to moving to Eastern Long Island where he joined The Bank of New York, East Hampton, retiring in 1995. He was a longtime member of The University Club of New York and The Bridgehampton Club. Michael is survived by his brother Tracy, his sister Diane Wade, sister-in-law Jane Johnson, two nieces and their husbands, Jennifer and Michael Lannan and Leslie and Denis Kelly, two nephews, Timothy and Duncan Johnson, Timothy's wife Kristen, and two great-nieces Lucy Lannan and Hope Kelly. A memorial service will be held on September 28th at 11am at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's School Concord, NH (sps.edu/giving or St. Paul's School, Attn.: Don Martin, Gifts Manager, 325 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301) or ARF Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (give.arfhamptons.org or 124 Daniels Hole Rd. #2616, East Hampton, NY 11937).
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019