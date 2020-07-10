MICHAEL JUPITER

JUPITER--Michael, 39, suddenly on July 8, 2020. Michael was a Partner at HRS Management LLC, and previously spent 14 years at Apollo Global Management, LLC where he was also a Partner. Beloved husband of Lauren, adored father of Hannah and Isaac, devoted son of Barry and Wendy, and cherished brother of Emily. Son-in-law of Richard Alexander. Brother-in-law of David Alexander and Lee Waldman. Uncle to Grace Waldman. His memory will light the lives of his family and his many friends whom he loved so dearly. Service private.





