JUPITER--Michael. The sudden loss of my wonderful, brilliant, loving grandson, Michael Jupiter, has left me with a heavy heart. In his short life of 39 years he has distinguished himself academically and in business. He worked for 14 years as a partner at Apollo Global Management, and currently worked at HRS Management. He leaves a loving wife, Lauren Jupiter, two children, Hannah and Isaac, and parents, Dr. Barry and Wendy Jupiter, and grandparents. He was a caring grandson and brought his family great joy. We will miss him forever. Grandma Marjorie Hausman





