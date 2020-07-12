MICHAEL KAHN

KAHN--Michael Peter, 84, died peacefully on July 1, 2020, in Palm Coast, Florida, after a valiant battle with a rare disease called Amyloidosis. His devotion to his family and his faith in Judaism supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Michael was born May 19, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York - "The Hub of the Universe" (Michael's words) - and grew up there as an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan. Michael lived multiple lifetimes in one life. He was mathematically inclined with a lifelong passion for technology and working with people. Michael had a keen business sense and built multiple profitable enterprises and, when they failed, he reinvented himself for success. He traveled around the world and made friends with sultans and dignitaries, and people from all walks of life. He was a loving and generous son, father, husband, grandfather and friend, and he was kind to everyone he encountered. Michael graduated high school from Cheshire Academy in 1953 as salutatorian of his class. He had many fond memories of his time at the academy. He maintained lifelong friendships with his classmates and was a charitable supporter of the school. He attended Cornell University from 1953 to 1955 and earned a degree in engineering physics. From July 1957 to July 1959, Michael served in the U.S. Army as a Cryptologist delivering Top-Secret messages that he deciphered for military leaders around the world. He advanced to a Private First Class, Spec. 4. After his military service, Michael started a homebuilding business - a lifelong passion and career. He began developing lots in 1961, built a profitable company which he sold in 1969, and continued in the industry until he entered the mergers and acquisition market in 1988 (work he pursued for the rest of his life). He climbed many career mountains to the top and remained there. He was ranked No. 24 on Builder Magazine's 2004 Power Broker List of The Homebuilding Industry's 50 Most Influential Individuals, and he became known as the Dean of Homebuilding M&A and M&A's "King Kahn." Michael's lifelong passions included classical music, opera and ballet. As a young boy, his mother would take him to Broadway, operas, and ballets while his father was deployed overseas in the military. This love of the arts led to his serving as a board member of the Jacksonville Symphony and the Daytona Beach Symphony as a resident of Florida's Palm Coast. He was a generous philanthropist whose charitable work and support sprang from his appreciation of the arts and a deep and abiding faith in Judaism. Michael's family, faith and friends were the pillars of his existence. The love of his life, his wife Loretta, brought him profound happiness and contentment. The greatest moments of his life were the times he and Loretta were surrounded by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Michael had a plethora of friends, whom he amassed from childhood and through his education, faith, career, and family connections. Those people and his faith in Judaism continuously stood at the forefront of his life. Religious studies in Kabbalah with Rabbi Levi Ezagui immensely helped strengthen that faith in his later years. Michael was so much more than prosperous and influential; he was known and much loved for his many fine qualities. He took pride in being inclusive, loyal, innovative, adventurous, a connoisseur and lover of music, art, and fine food, passionate, romantic and sentimental to name a few. Michael supported so many people in need, and he could adapt and assimilate in any situation at any time, anywhere in the world. Everyone he met became his friend. He was a facilitator and negotiator of good things in other people's lives. Michael was a man of true grit and tenacity with a relentless drive. Nothing could get in his way once he decided on something. He had an immense mental capacity - a trait many of his children and grandchildren inherited from him. He drove his cars like a "bat out of hell," with his passengers white-knuckling it until they shakily exited the vehicle (only slightly worse for wear). He also was a no-nonsense man who told it like it was. He'd "break it down for you," so you always knew exactly where you stood with him. Michael was a true gentleman and an intellectual who was constantly fascinated by what the future held. His love, intellect and observations will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Michael. Enjoy the future! Michael Kahn was preceded in death by his parents, Morton Kahn and Silvia Klarik Kahn. Michael was 22 when his father died. His mother remarried David Hillson, with whom Michael developed and maintained a close relationship until David's death. Michael is survived by his wife, Loretta Cornelius Kahn, daughters Jody Kahn and Lily Kahn, and sons, Morton Kahn and Ari Kahn. Funeral services were held July 3rd at the Ponte Vedra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: The Jewish Federation Jerry Doliner Food Bank, 470 Andalusia Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Serves people regardless of ethnicity or religion and/or Chabad of Palm Coast, 10 Cypress Point Pkwy. #108, Palm Coast, FL 32164.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store