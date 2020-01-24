Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL KANE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KANE--Michael. Passed away peacefully at his home in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday, January 22, one week short of his 83rd birthday. Son of the late Ginger Kane and Bob Kane, Michael grew up in Great Neck, Long Island where he graduated from Great Neck High School then Boston University. Following a career as an advertising copywriter at Y&R and deGarmo, he became creative director of JWT in Buenos Aires... He then moved to Paris to marry the enchanting Dominique Valensi. In 1970 Michael headed out to Los Angeles to start a soft beverage distribution company specializing in Latin sodas. When the writing bug bit him again, encouraged by Tony Bill, he launched a successful career as a screenplay writer with 11 movies to his credit including "All the Right Moves" starring Tom Cruise and "Southern Comfort" starring Keith Caradine. A "killer" on the golf course, Michael was a member of Riviera Country Club for over 40 years where he was known for his unique sense of humor and quirky personality. He leaves his devoted sister, Riki Kane Larimer of NYC and his many friends including Bosco, Manny, Kyle, Freddie, Christy, Darren, Cory, Joel... cousins Phyllis and Buddy Aerenson, his loyal care givers Jose and Aember, and his two lovable dogs Rusty and Goody. A special thanks to his dedicated doctor, Dr. Chai-Ho. There will be a graveside service at the family plot on Tuesday, January 28th at Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island and a memorial service in LA for friends at a date to be announced. As Michael would say, "Either you're lucky or you're not." For most of his life, he certainly was lucky.



