KATZ--Michael Ellis. It is with regret we announce the passing of Michael Ellis Katz (September 26, 1938 -- June 5, 2019). Husband for 56 years to Maria and brother to Patricia Goodstein and Joseph Hollis. Mike was a proud graduate of Horace Mann who enjoyed reading and achieved an ability to define practically every word in the OED. He was rewarded by the friendships he enjoyed throughout his life. An individual who found fulfillment in being part of the Williamsburg business (Katz Drug -- 1898) and political communities. An advocate for the working man and was honored to be on the Board of Trustees of the 1199SEIU Benefit Fund. He is survived by his loving wife Maria, two sons -- Aaron and Max, as well as his precious granddaughter Remi.



