KURITZKES--Michael, 58, died on August 8, 2019 of complications from cancer. Devoted father of James, Evan, and Thomas; loyal brother of Linda (Mark Bailey); loving partner of Ellen Wright. A graduate of Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Mike held senior legal positions in New York, Pennsylvania and California. Those who knew him relied on his calm demeanor and ability to find solutions to life's challenges. He was dedicated to several local organizations, particularly The Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia. He will be sorely missed by his family, lifelong friends, and all who were lucky enough to have known him. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 11am at Joseph Levine and Sons Memorial Chapel, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. The family requests that any donations in his name be made to the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia, 4200 Wissahickon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129. https://pa.salvationarmy.org/ kroc-center-pa www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 9, 2019