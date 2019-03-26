LYNNE--Michael. It is with overwhelming grief and sadness that I mourn Michael's passing. For the sixty years I was fortunate enough to call him my best friend, Michael's passion for art, culture, wine, and life itself, never waned. Smart, creative, funny and kind, he was a born leader, which he demonstrated in numerous fields. He was like a brother to me and I will miss him always. Margie and I, and Jill and Stephanie, send our love to Ninah and Elizabeth at this ineffably sad time. Roy Furman
