LYNNE--Michael, born April 23, 1941 in Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a loving husband to his wife Ninah and an adoring father to their children Jonathan (who predeceased him), Elizabeth, and his son-in-law Paul Planet. He was the best Grampy in the world to his three grandchildren, Henry, Abe and Charles. Michael lived life with great gusto and thoroughly enjoyed art, film, golf, wine, and most of all his family and his many friends. He just loved it all. Michael was an accomplished lawyer, film executive, art collector, winemaker and philanthropist. Friends may call Wednesday evening, 6pm to 8pm at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave. at 81st St. Services Thurs 11am at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Ave at 65th St.



