LYNNE--Michael. Words cannot express how saddened we are by the loss of our dearest friend Michael. We will miss him every day and he will forever be in our hearts. Our condolences and love go to Ninah, Elizabeth and Paul, Henry, Abe and Charles. Pam and Ed Pantzer
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
(212) 288-3500
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019