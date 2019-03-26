LYNNE--Michael. The Board and Staff of Guild Hall mourn the passing of Michael Lynne esteemed film executive, patron of the arts, and longtime Guild Hall Vice Chair and Museum Committee Chair, whose devotion brought immeasurable success and momentum to the institution. He is forever part of our family. Our deepest condolences to Ninah Lynne and family. Andrea Grover, Executive Director, Martin Cohen, Chairman
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
(212) 288-3500
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019