LYNNE--Michael. Citymeals on Wheels mourns the passing of Michael Lynne, Vice President of its Board of Directors. A renowned film executive, Michael led New Line Cinema for many years and co- founded Unique Features. Michael was a devoted supporter of the city's homebound elderly for 26 years. He joined the Board in 1998, lending his business acumen and entertainment world connections to the cause. As a lifelong foodie, Michael, along with his wife Ninah, co-chaired Citymeals' annual Chefs' Tribute, which has raised more than $21 million to support the organization. Citymeals is truly grateful for his relentless support through the years. Michael was predeceased by his and Ninah's beloved son, Jonathan. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Ninah, their daughter, Elizabeth, and her family. The Board of Directors and Staff of Citymeals on Wheels



