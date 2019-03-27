Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL LYNNE. View Sign

LYNNE--Michael. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of Michael Lynne, a member of our Board of Trustees since 2002. Michael served on numerous committees over his long association with the Museum and we have benefited tremendously from his leadership and generosity. His wisdom and kindness were fundamental to the workings of the institution over these past two decades. Michael embraced MoMA's founding mandate to champion "the art of our time" and his strong leadership actively nurtured not only emerging artists, but curatorial talent and film professionals as well. Michael was the Chair of the Fund for the Twenty-First Century, a vital forum which has inspired MoMA's curators, trustees, and patrons to enrich the Collection with newly created works of art. Michael was also a member of the Executive, Painting and Sculpture and Media and Performance Committees. As Chairman of the Finance Committee from 2006-2012, he was instrumental in developing MoMA's long range financial plans. He had also previously served on the Committee on Drawings as Vice Chairman from 2004-2009. Michael and his wife Ninah have made gifts and supported acquisitions of work by the artists Shirin Neshat, Cindy Sherman, Yinka Shonibare, Do Ho Suh, and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, among many others. MoMA's contemporary program simply would not have developed in such a robust direction without Michael's visionary governance and patronage. He will be dearly missed and we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to his wife Ninah and their daughter Elizabeth. The Board of Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019

