LYNNE--Michael. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our dear friend, Michael Lynne, husband of our Honorary President Ninah Lynne. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with Ninah, Elizabeth and the entire family. Stephen Lash and Judy Steinhardt Board co-chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher, Director, IMJ James S. Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Executive Dir., AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019