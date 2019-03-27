LYNNE--Michael. The entire Child Mind Institute family mourns the loss of Michael Lynne, the father of our executive director, Elizabeth Planet. He was a brilliant entrepreneur, a passionate art collector and a generous philanthropist. We admired him for his commitment to and love of his wife Ninah, his dedication to and pride in his children and his adoration of his three grandsons. We send our condolences to his family and legions of friends. Harold S. Koplewicz, MD President and Medical Director Brooke Garber Neidich Ram Sundaram Co-Chairs, Board of Directors Child Mind Institute
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019