LYNNE--Michael. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center Theater mourn the death of Michael Lynne. He was brilliant, charming, and succeeded in everything he did. He was kind and approachable. He was an enthusiastic believer in all the arts, and he loved the Theater. We will miss him at our opening nights where, regardless of the play, he always offered words of praise and encouragement to the many who sought his approval. We send love and condolences to his daughter Elizabeth and her family and especially to his wife Ninah, who is a longtime Board member of LCT and beloved by all. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director



