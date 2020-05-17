MARGULIES--Michael Lawrence, age 83, (February 27, 1937 - May 15, 2020), adored husband for 61 years to his beloved Judith (Judy), son of Irving and Henrietta (Greenspan), brother of Paul (deceased, October 2014), proud father of Arthur and David, grandfather of Layla and Ella, adoring uncle and cousin and lifelong friend to many. Born in Bronx, NY, he grew up in Fieldston, graduated from Horace Mann School ('54) and Dartmouth College ('58). After serving in the US Army as a reservist and linguist, he had a long career in building construction and real estate development in Westchester County, where he was a pioneer in office construction. Long-term active board member and past president of Surprise Lake Camp, Blythedale Children's Hospital, The Builder's Institute of Westchester and the Westchester Holocaust Commission. He was an active private pilot, donating his time and expertise to Angel Flight and PALS and was a volunteer teacher at Blythedale Hospital. He was a mentor to many, and sought and demanded the highest achievement for himself and the best in others. Michael was a natural story-teller, fluent linguist in five languages, passionate classical music lover and accomplished pianist. He loved skiing, antique and new cars, roller coasters, travel, dogs, and was a connoisseur of fine chocolates.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store